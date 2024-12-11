The Big Lead

How to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund, TV channel, free live stream

Catch the UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday between Barcelona and Dortmund.

By Kilty Cleary

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Champions League group stage is heating up, and matchday six brings us a blockbuster matchup: Borussia Dortmund versus Barcelona. Tied on 12 points after five games, these two European giants meet at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday to fight for a top-eight finish and automatic progression to the last 16.

WATCH: Barcelona vs. Dortmund in Champions League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Both teams have shown their class throughout the group stage, and now they find themselves in a direct showdown for Champions League supremacy. With identical records and firepower to spare, this game promises to be a spectacle for fans worldwide.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Dortmund:

  • Date: Wednesday, December 11
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Barcelona (+100) vs Dortmund (+230)

O/U: 3.5

