How to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund, TV channel, free live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Champions League group stage is heating up, and matchday six brings us a blockbuster matchup: Borussia Dortmund versus Barcelona. Tied on 12 points after five games, these two European giants meet at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday to fight for a top-eight finish and automatic progression to the last 16.
WATCH: Barcelona vs. Dortmund in Champions League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!
Both teams have shown their class throughout the group stage, and now they find themselves in a direct showdown for Champions League supremacy. With identical records and firepower to spare, this game promises to be a spectacle for fans worldwide.
How to Watch Barcelona vs Dortmund:
- Date: Wednesday, December 11
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Barcelona (+100) vs Dortmund (+230)
O/U: 3.5
