How to Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Live Stream Cricket ICC Champions Trophy, TV Channel, Free Trial
Bangladesh vs Pakistan
- Date: Thursday, February 27th
- Time: 4 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: Willow TV
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Bangladesh will face Pakistan on Thursday, February 27th, in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Both of these teams are 0-2 during the ICC Champions Trophy Group Stange and could really use a win here for pride purposes. It looks like New Zealand and India will advance out of Group A, as both teams are 2-0 with four points, making Bangladesh and Pakistan mathematically out of the hunt to move on.
Pakistan put up a great fight against India, losing by six wickets, and will look to show the fans that even though they are not what they used to be, they are still one of the top teams in the world. Bangladesh fell to New Zealand in their last game by five wickets.
This is a great international cricket matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
