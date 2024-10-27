How to watch Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns time, TV channel, live stream
This Sunday we have a 1 pm EST AFC North matchup, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.
The Baltimore Ravens started the season 0-2, but have bounced back with a 5 game win streak since then. They currently are tied for 1st place in the AFC North with the Pittsburg Steelers, but have only played one divisional matchup. QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry have looked like MVP candidates, and the offense seems unstoppable.
The Cleveland Browns have struggled so far this season, and still seem to not be trending in the right direction. They lost starting QB Deshaun Watson to injury last week and had to settle with a young, inexperienced QB in Dorian Thompson-Robinson. This week they will be going with a veteran in Jameis Winston at QB.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens (-8.5) at Cleveland Browns
O/U: 44.5