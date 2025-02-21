How to Watch Baltimore Orioles Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
Baltimore Orioles Spring Training
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd-Sunday, March 23rd
- TV Channel: MLB.TV (Watch Now) (Out-of-Market Only)
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Orioles were one of the most exciting young teams in the league last year, but despite having a 91-win season, they still fell in the Wild Card round 0-2. All of the big names will return from last year, looking to have a better showing come postseason time now that they have one more year of big league experience under their belt. Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman give Baltimore two exceptional young players to build around, and Jackson Holliday should break out this year as well after getting his first taste of the majors last season.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
Baltimore Orioles Spring Training Schedule
Feb 22 Saturday Pirates at Orioles
Feb 23 Sunday Orioles at Phillies
Feb 24 Monday Braves at Orioles
Feb 25 Tuesday Tigers at Orioles
Feb 26 Wednesday Orioles at Pirates
Feb 27 Thursday Blue Jays at Orioles
Feb 28 Friday Orioles at Twins
Mar 1 Saturday Pirates at Orioles
Mar 2 Sunday Orioles at Phillies
Mar 3 Monday Red Sox at Orioles
Mar 5 Wednesday Orioles at Twins
Mar 6 Thursday Pirates at Orioles
Mar 7 Friday Orioles at Tigers
Mar 8 Saturday Rays at Orioles
Mar 9 Sunday Twins at Orioles
Mar 9 Sunday Orioles at Phillies
Mar 10 Monday Orioles at Pirates
Mar 11 Tuesday Orioles at Yankees
Mar 12 Wednesday Braves at Orioles
Mar 13 Thursday Orioles at Blue Jays
Mar 14 Friday Twins at Orioles
Mar 15 Saturday Orioles at Pirates
Mar 16 Sunday Phillies at Orioles
Mar 16 Sunday Orioles at Tigers
Mar 17 Monday Orioles at Red Sox
Mar 18 Tuesday Blue Jays at Orioles
Mar 20 Thursday Yankees at Orioles
Mar 21 Friday Tigers at Orioles
Mar 22 Saturday Orioles at Pirates
Mar 23 Sunday Orioles at Braves