How to Watch Auburn vs Duke: Live Stream NCAA Basketball, TV Channel
By Kilty Cleary
Two of college basketball's most dynamic teams clash as Auburn visits Cameron Indoor Stadium for a heavyweight non-conference battle. The Tigers bring their suffocating defense to Durham to challenge the Blue Devils in what promises to be one of the most intense matchups of the early season.
How to Watch #2 Auburn vs. #9 Duke:
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 9:15 PM ET
Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC
Channel: ESPN
Auburn arrives with an impressive 7-0 under Bruce Pearl this season and a No. 4 ranking in the latest AP Poll. The Tigers are an experienced team, with their top five scorers all seniors. Johni Broome leads the Tigers with averages of 20.7 points, 12.9 rebounds (leads the nation), 3.3 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game.
No. 11 Duke enters this matchup with a 5-2 record, looking to protect its historic home-court advantage where they've won 95% of its games under Coach Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils' defense has been stout, allowing just 58.6 points per contest, good for 10th in the nation, leading to a defensive rating of just 84.1, 7th in the NCAA.
