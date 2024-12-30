How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Atlanta Falcons will face the Washington Commanders in week 17 of the NFL season at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, December 29th.
With Michael Penix Jr. under center, the Falcons are a bit of a wild card, and they can claim a spot in the postseason with two more wins. Tampa Bay is right on their tail, but the Falcons hold the tiebreaker at the moment. Drake London is 22 yards away from 1,000 for the first time in his career.
The Commanders have relied on the arm and legs of Jayden Daniels this season, and it has paid off in a big way. Daniels is on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Washington should punch a ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
This is a great Week 17 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders
- Date: Sunday, December 29th
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Falcons (+155) vs Commanders (-185)
Spread: WSH -3.5
O/U: 46.5