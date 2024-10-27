How to watch Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers time, TV channel, live stream
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host NFC South division rival, the Atlanta Falcons in a 1pm EST matchup on Sunday afternoon.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took two massive losses on the offense last week when both of their star receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin went down with bad injuries. With Godwin out for the year, and Evans out for at least 4 weeks, the Bucs will have to rely on the rest of the offense to hopefully take the load off of QB Baker Mayfield.
The Atlanta Falcons are in a better spot in that they are 3-0 in divisional play which also includes a 36-30 win against the Bucs in week 5. They have a dynamic offense behind QB Kirk Cousins with stars at every position. If the defense can keep up, the Falcons will look to secure the 1st place spot in the division.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, October 27th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
