How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos, free live stream, TV channel
The Atlanta Falcons will take a trip out west to Denver to take on the Broncos in this Sunday afternoon showdown.
The Atlanta Falcons finally took their first divisional loss of the year after starting the season 4-0 in divisional play. The loss came to the New Orleans Saints by 3 points. The Falcons still sit atop the NFC South and are 2 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Falcons can keep their performances consistent, they should have a steady path to the playoffs.
WATCH: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Denver Broncos find themselves in a pretty positive spot with much improvement from last year. At 5-5, they are 3rd in the AFC West, but still will have the chance to compete for a Wild Card slot. Rookie QB Bo Nix has been steadily improving all year and looks to be the franchise QB moving forward. The Broncos will need to build an offense around him in the coming years.
Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos (-2.5)
O/U: 44