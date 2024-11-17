The Big Lead

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos, free live stream, TV channel

Catch the Falcons and Broncos in Week 11 NFL action on Sunday afternoon.

By Maceo Gifford

Falcons at Broncos
Falcons at Broncos / Coley Cleary
The Atlanta Falcons will take a trip out west to Denver to take on the Broncos in this Sunday afternoon showdown.

The Atlanta Falcons finally took their first divisional loss of the year after starting the season 4-0 in divisional play. The loss came to the New Orleans Saints by 3 points. The Falcons still sit atop the NFC South and are 2 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Falcons can keep their performances consistent, they should have a steady path to the playoffs.

The Denver Broncos find themselves in a pretty positive spot with much improvement from last year. At 5-5, they are 3rd in the AFC West, but still will have the chance to compete for a Wild Card slot. Rookie QB Bo Nix has been steadily improving all year and looks to be the franchise QB moving forward. The Broncos will need to build an offense around him in the coming years.

Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos

