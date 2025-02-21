How to Watch Atlanta Braves Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
Atlanta Braves Spring Training
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd-Tuesday, March 25th
- TV Channel: FanDuel Sports Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
Ronald Acuña Jr. will return to the diamond this year after missing a majority of last season due to injury. The superstar outfielder has struggled to stay on the field recently, but when he does, he is one of the most dynamic players in the sport. In 2023, he won the NL MVP Award by stealing 73 bases, hitting 41 home runs, and batting .337 at the plate. Atlanta also picked up Jurickson Profar, who is coming off a career year in San Diego, and Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies are all returning to the Braves' camp as well. Spencer Strider and Chris Sale should form a lethal one-two punch at the top of the rotation.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
This is the type of team that fans will want to follow all season long, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in. FuboTV has you covered, so you do not miss out on a single second of the games this year. Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV on Fubo.
Atlanta Braves Spring Training Schedule
Feb 22 Saturday Braves at Twins
Feb 23 Sunday Rays at Braves
Feb 24 Monday Braves at Orioles
Feb 25 Tuesday Red Sox at Braves
Feb 25 Tuesday Braves at Pirates
Feb 26 Wednesday Pirates at Braves
Feb 27 Thursday Braves at Nationals
Feb 28 Friday Braves at Marlins
Mar 1 Saturday Blue Jays at Braves
Mar 2 Sunday Yankees at Braves
Mar 3 Monday Braves at Rays
Mar 4 Tuesday Twins at Braves
Mar 6 Thursday Marlins at Braves
Mar 7 Friday Braves at Twins
Mar 8 Saturday Pirates at Braves
Mar 9 Sunday Braves at Red Sox
Mar 10 Monday Rays at Braves
Mar 11 Tuesday Tigers at Braves
Mar 12 Wednesday Braves at Orioles
Mar 13 Thursday Braves at Phillies
Mar 14 Friday Nationals at Braves
Mar 15 Saturday Braves at Red Sox
Mar 15 Saturday Twins at Braves
Mar 16 Sunday Braves at Blue Jays
Mar 17 Monday Red Sox at Braves
Mar 19 Wednesday Braves at Yankees
Mar 20 Thursday Phillies at Braves
Mar 21 Friday Braves at Rays
Mar 22 Saturday Braves at Tigers
Mar 23 Sunday Orioles at Braves
Mar 24 Monday Braves at Cubs
Mar 25 Tuesday Braves at Cubs