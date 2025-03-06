How to Watch Astros vs Mets Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Houston Astros vs New York Mets
- Date: Thursday, March 6th
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Astros vs Mets Live | Stream on Fubo
The Houston Astros will face the New York Mets on Thursday, March 6th, at Clover Park in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
The Astros are 6-5 this spring and have won their last two games scoring at least five runs in each. The top prospect in Houston's Minor League system has been crushing the ball during camp and is batting .571 with two home runs and six RBIs in only seven at-bats. If the 22-year-old keeps it up, he could find himself on the Major League roster sooner rather than later.
Juan Soto was the talk of the offseason, switching from one New York team to another and he is already proving his worth as a member of the Mets. Through five Grapefruit League games, Soto is batting .300 with two home runs and four RBIs. Everyone in the lineup is going to benefit this year from having the former World Series champion as a part of the batting order.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.