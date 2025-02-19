How to Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Live Stream Premier League, TV Channel
Aston Villa will face Liverpool in this Premier League match on Wednesday, February 19th, at Villa Park.
Liverpool leads the Premier League with an 18-6-1 record and 60 points, and their +36 goal differential tower over Aston Villa at -3. Despite being outscored by their opponents, Aston Villa has found a way to stay in close matches, as shown by their 10-8-7 record. Liverpool is undoubtedly the better club, having only lost once, but Aston Villa has the makeup to make this an exciting match. Ollie Watkins, who has eleven goals, will have to try to keep pace with Mohamed Salah, who has scored 23 goals and also has 14 assists.
Potential Starting Lineups
Aston Villa:
Martinez; Garcia, Mings, Disasi, Digne; Tielemans, McGinn; Ramsey, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins
Liverpool:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
- Date: Wednesday, February 19th
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Aston Villa: +290
Liverpool: -120
Draw: +280
O/U: 2.5 (O -175) (U +130)