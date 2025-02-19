The Big Lead

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Live Stream Premier League, TV Channel

Catch all the action between Aston Villa and Liverpool in the Premier League live on Wednesday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Aston Villa will face Liverpool in this Premier League match on Wednesday, February 19th, at Villa Park.

WATCH: Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Liverpool leads the Premier League with an 18-6-1 record and 60 points, and their +36 goal differential tower over Aston Villa at -3. Despite being outscored by their opponents, Aston Villa has found a way to stay in close matches, as shown by their 10-8-7 record. Liverpool is undoubtedly the better club, having only lost once, but Aston Villa has the makeup to make this an exciting match. Ollie Watkins, who has eleven goals, will have to try to keep pace with Mohamed Salah, who has scored 23 goals and also has 14 assists.

Potential Starting Lineups

Aston Villa:
Martinez; Garcia, Mings, Disasi, Digne; Tielemans, McGinn; Ramsey, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins

Liverpool:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez

WATCH: Premier League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

  • Date: Wednesday, February 19th
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Aston Villa: +290

Liverpool: -120

Draw: +280

O/U: 2.5 (O -175) (U +130)

