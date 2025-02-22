How to Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Live Stream Premier League, TV Channel
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
WATCH: Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Aston Villa will face Chelsea in this Premier League match on Saturday, February 22nd, at Villa Park.
Chelsea needs to get back on track after losing two matches in a row to Brighton, with the most recent being a 3-0 loss. Cole Palmer has been held scoreless for four straight, his longest stretch of the campaign without scoring a goal. Palmer has 14 goals in 25 starts and will look to get himself and his team going.
Aston Villa is coming off a 2-2 finish against Liverpool, who sit at the top of the Premier League standings. They sit four points behind Chelsea with 39 and are led by Ollie Watkins, who has scored 12 goals and also has six assists. He is looking to score a goal for a third consecutive game after scoring against Liverpool and Ipswich Town.
Potential Starting Lineups
Aston Villa:
Martinez; Garcia, Bogarde, Mings, Digne; Tielemans, McGinn; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins
Chelsea:
Jorgensen; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Nkunku
WATCH: Premier League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Aston Villa: +160
Chelsea: +155
Draw: +250
O/U: 3.5 (O +130) (U -175)