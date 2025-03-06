How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel, Odds
Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Date: Thursday, March 6th - Sunday, March 9th
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Starting Thursday), NBC (Final Two Rounds)
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for FREE) ESPN+ (WATCH)
The PGA Tour kicks off the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday, March 6th, which will run until Sunday, March 9th, at the Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida.
Scottie Scheffler dominated this event last year and took home the top prize from the 20 million dollar purse. Scheffler is on a pretty historic run and has been sitting at number one in the Official World Golf Rankings for quite some time. He seems to enter every major PGA event as the favorite and will once again be the player to watch as we head into the weekend.
Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, and Justin Thomas will all be giving Scheffler a run for his money, making this a star-studded tournament. McIlroy and Schauffele in particular should put up a good fight and are the second and third ranked golfers in the world right now, directly behind the reigning Masters champion.
This is a great event for any golf fans, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
You can watch this event live on ESPN+ starting on Thursday. The final two rounds will also be shown on NBC, which you can stream with FuboTV.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arnold Palmer Invitational Winner:
Scottie Scheffler +320
Rory McIlroy +750
Ludvig Aberg +1600
Xander Schauffele +1600
Collin Morikawa +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Justin Thomas +2800
Patrick Cantlay +3000
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Sungjae Im +4500
Will Zalatoris +5000
Sam Burns +5500
Keegan Bradley +5500
Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Maverick McNealy +5500
Wyndham Clark +6000
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Tony Finau +6000
Russell Henley +6500
Shane Lowry +6500
Daniel Berger +6500
Sepp Straka +7000
Corey Conners +7000
Taylor Pendrith +7000
Tom Kim +7500
Michael Kim +8000
Jason Day +8000