How to Watch Arkansas vs Kansas Round of 64: Live Stream March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV Channel, Odds
Round of 64: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Kansas Jayhawks
- Date: Thursday, March 20th
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
The Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday, March 20th, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 as March Madness is upon us.
No. 10 seed Arkansas brings a 20-13 record to the table, having won three of their last four games. They made it to the second round of the SEC Tournament before falling to Ole Miss 83-80. Junior forward Adou Thiero leads the Razorbacks in scoring and rebounds this season, averaging 15.6 points per and six boards per game.
No. 7 seed Kansas enters March Madness as a team with something to prove. After winning their first seven games of the season, including games against North Carolina and Duke, they have gone 7-8 over their last 15 contests. The Jayhawks have the talent to compete against the best teams in the country, and 7'2" center Hunter Dickinson is a force in the paint that will be a problem for any team to handle.
This is a great Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arkansas: +195
Kansas: -230
Spread: KU -5.5
O/U: 145.5