How to watch Arkansas State vs Alabama on ESPN+ on Friday night
By Kilty Cleary
The Arkansas State Red Wolves are in for a wild ride this Friday when they head to Tuscaloosa to face the powerhouse No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.
Arkansas State started their season with an overtime win over the Akron Zips, sneaking by 80-75 in a nail-biter. The Red Wolves were unstoppable in the paint, outscoring Akron 50-30 down low, thanks in part to guard Joseph Pinon, who dropped a solid 16 points.
WATCH: Arkansas State vs No. 2 Alabama Live | Stream on ESPN+
Meanwhile, Alabama stormed out of the gates, crushing UNC Asheville in a 110-54 blowout. The Crimson Tide made it clear they’re not here to mess around this season. Alabama’s towering squad ruled the boards, pulling down a whopping 55 rebounds to Asheville’s 29.
Leading the charge was preseason AP All-American guard Mark Sears, who poured in 20 points and looked every bit the star he’s been hyped up to be.
Tune in tonight to catch all the action, if you don't have ESPN+, you can sign up to ESPN+ and stream all the action.
Arkansas State vs #2 Alabama
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arkansas State vs Alabama (-24.5)
O/U: 171.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.