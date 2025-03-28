How to Watch Arizona vs Duke: Live Stream Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV Channel, Odds
Sweet 16: Arizona Wildcats vs Duke Blue Devils
- Date: Thursday, March 27th
- Time: 9:39 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Caleb Love played like a man on a mission in the Wildcats' Round of 32 win over Oregon. Arizona's leading scorer scored 29 points on 10-18 shooting from the field while also pulling down nine rebounds and dishing out four assists. Love needs to step up in this game as well for Arizona to have a chance to take down the No. 1 seed in the East Region, but the Wildcats have the firepower to keep up in this matchup.
Duke has looked like the best team in this tournament so far with a 44-point win over Mount St. Mary's in the first round and a 23-point win over Baylor in the Round of 32. Cooper Flagg appears to be healthy after an injury scare in the ACC Tournament. The projected number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has 32 points, 11 assists, and 16 rebounds through two NCAA Tournament games.
This is a great Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arizona: +380
Duke: -550
Spread: DUKE -9.5
O/U: 153.5