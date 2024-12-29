How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Arizona Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Rams in week 17 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.
The Cardinals have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, but they can still play spoiler by beating one of their division rivals. Kyler Murray has underwhelmed this season with only 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He needs to find a way to get Marvin Harrision Jr. involved more next year.
The Rams win the division with two more wins. It most likely will come down to their game against the Seahawks next week, but this is an important game for Los Angeles nonetheless. Puka Nacua has been fantastic since returning from injury and is making a claim to be viewed as one of the best playmakers in the NFL.
This is a great Week 17 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arizona Cardinals (+260) vs Los Angeles Rams (-320)
Spread: LAR -6.5
O/U: 48.5