How to watch Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins time, TV channel, live stream

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to familiar hot environment at Hard Rock Stadium where they will play the Miami Dolphins at 1pm EST on Sunday.
The Arizona Cardinals currently sit at 2nd place in their division, but are tied by record with the 49ers and the Rams that sit at 3rd and 4th in the NFC West respectively. Cardinals look like a middle of the pack team through 7 weeks, and may have some troubles securing a playoff spot in a very competitive division.
The Miami Dolphins will finally have starting QB Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup this week which will dramatically improve the Dolphins passing offense. It will also hopefully lead to big performances from otherwise dormant receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tua will have a tough time turning around the Dolphins 2-5 season, but may have a chance due to the current poor play by the teams in the AFC East.
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins (-4.5)
O/U: 46