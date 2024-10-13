How to watch Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers time, TV channel, live stream
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field during the early slate of Sunday's NFL games at 1pm EST.
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a big upset win against division rival, the San Fransisco 49ers, in week 5. They Cardinals have been pretty inconstant as of late, and have had both big wins and losses during the 2024 season. They will look to rally behind QB Kyler Murray and rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. for big plays this weekend against the Packers.
The Green Bay Packers finally had their first win of the season with starting QB Jordan Love leading the offense. After losing to the Minnesota Vikings in his first week back from injury, Love threw 2 touchdowns in week 5's win against the Los Angeles Rams. He must keep up this play for the offense to be productive.
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers
- Date: Sunday, October 13th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers (-5)
O/U: 47