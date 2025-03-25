How to Watch Argentina vs Brazil: Live Stream FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying, TV Channel, Odds, Lineups
Argentina vs Brazil
- Date: Tuesday, February 25th
- Time: 7:55 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Telemundo, NBC Universo
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Argentina will face Brazil in this FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match on Tuesday, March 25th, at Mâs Monumental.
It looks like the two superstars for each team, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., will be sitting this one out due to injury, meaning their teammates will have to step up without their top goal scorers. Nicolás Otamendi and Lautaro Martínez will be tasked with leading Argentina's attack, while Raphinha and Rodrygo will look to get Brazil on the board.
Argentina is the reigning World Cup champions and leads in the standings right now, as they try to officially secure a spot in the biggest tournament in the world. Brazil is not too far behind them, and a win here would be huge for their confidence moving forward, knowing they took down arguably the top team.
Argentina has nine wins, three losses, and a draw so far during the qualifiers. Brazil has not lost in five straight matches after a slow start. This is a great match that you do not want to miss. Make sure to tune in and catch all of the action.
Potential Starting Lineups
Argentina:
Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister; Simeone, Fernandez, Almada; Alvarez
Brazil:
Bento; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Ortiz, Arana; Joelinton, Andre, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vinicius; Pedro
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Argentina: +130
Brazil: +260
Draw: +180
O/U: 1.5 (O -160) (U +120)