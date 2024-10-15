How to watch Argentina vs. Bolivia, live stream, channel, Messi in lineup
By Kilty Cleary
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying leaders and reigning world champions Argentina will welcome Bolivia to Buenos Aires on Tuesday night for what promises to be a captivating clash in the South American qualifiers.
Despite being held to a draw last week, Argentina remains firmly in control at the top of the CONMEBOL standings. Led by Lionel Messi, the Albiceleste are looking to continue their dominance as they aim to punch their ticket to another World Cup.
Meanwhile, Bolivia comes into this match riding high after their big win on matchday nine. The Bolivians secured a 1-0 victory over Colombia, which has boosted their chances of reaching their first World Cup in three decades.
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fanatiz
- Live Stream: Fanatiz (stream now)
World Cup Qualifiers Starting Lineups
Argentina possible starting lineup:
Rulli; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Lo Celso; La Martinez, Alvarez, Messi
Bolivia possible starting lineup:
Viscarra; Medina, Haquin, Suarez, Sagredo; Robson Matheus, Villamil, R Vaca; Miguelito, Algaranaz, Chura
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
