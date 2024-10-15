The Big Lead

How to watch Argentina vs. Bolivia, live stream, channel, Messi in lineup

Catch Lionel Messi and Argentina taking on Bolivia on Tuesday in World Cup qualifying action.

By Kilty Cleary

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying leaders and reigning world champions Argentina will welcome Bolivia to Buenos Aires on Tuesday night for what promises to be a captivating clash in the South American qualifiers.

WATCH: Argentina vs. Bolivia Live

Despite being held to a draw last week, Argentina remains firmly in control at the top of the CONMEBOL standings. Led by Lionel Messi, the Albiceleste are looking to continue their dominance as they aim to punch their ticket to another World Cup.

Meanwhile, Bolivia comes into this match riding high after their big win on matchday nine. The Bolivians secured a 1-0 victory over Colombia, which has boosted their chances of reaching their first World Cup in three decades.

  • Date: Tuesday, October 15
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fanatiz
  • Live Stream: Fanatiz (stream now)

World Cup Qualifiers Starting Lineups

Argentina possible starting lineup:
Rulli; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Lo Celso; La Martinez, Alvarez, Messi

Bolivia possible starting lineup:
Viscarra; Medina, Haquin, Suarez, Sagredo; Robson Matheus, Villamil, R Vaca; Miguelito, Algaranaz, Chura

Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Argentina (-1600) vs. Bolivia (+3000)