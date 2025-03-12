How to Watch Angels vs White Sox Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox
- Date: Wednesday, March 12th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network West
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Angels vs White Sox Live | Stream on Fubo
The Los Angeles Angels will face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, March 12th, at Camelback Ranch in this Cactus League Spring Training matchup.
Jorge Soler could end up being a massive pickup for Los Angeles as the slugger is crushing the ball during camp. Soler has hit three home runs and has produced a .385 batting average during Cactus League play. No one is doubting his power at the plate, and he could provide some nice insurance next to Mike Trout in the lineup. The Angels are 8-9 this spring and had won three straight games before dropping one to the Rangers yesterday.
The White Sox will rely heavily on the bat of Luis Roberts Jr. this season and their star outfielder is already locked in this spring with two home runs and a .318 batting average. After a down year at the plate in 2024, Roberts will look to get back to the way he was hitting the ball in 2023 when he produced 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 90 runs scored. Chicago is 5-12 this spring, and will look to build some momentum before the start of the regular season.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.