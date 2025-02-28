How to Watch Angels vs Dodgers Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers
- Date: Friday, February 28th
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FanDuel Sports Network West
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Angels vs Dodgers Live | Stream on Fubo
The Los Angeles Angels will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, February 28th, at Camelback Ranch in this Cactus League Spring Training matchup.
The Angels are happy to have Mike Trout back in the lineup this spring after he missed some time last year and the superstar outfielder has already homered this year. Trout was limited to 29 games in 2024, but will look to have a healthy campaign entering year 15 with Los Angeles. The Angels are 3-2 in the Cactus League with one tie as well in their last game.
The Dodgers are the team to watch entering 2025. After winning the World Series last year, they are the heavy favorites to repeat as champions once again. Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sosaki, three of the best pitchers to ever come out of Japan, will all be in the rotation for Los Angeles this season, and Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman at the top of any lineup is a scary task to deal with for opposing pitchers.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.