How to Watch Ambetter Health 400: Live Stream NASCAR Cup Series, TV Channel, Odds
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
- Date: Sunday, February 16th
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday, February 23rd, with the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway featuring the best race car drivers in the world.
William Byron, fresh off winning his second Dayton 500 in as many years, will look to keep his winning ways rolling in Atlanta. Byron is now only one point back from Ryan Blaney, who has been driving his number 12 car with extreme speed and precision recently. Blaney enters the race as the betting favorite to win. He will start in the first pool position after posting the fastest qualifying time.
Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Austin Cindric also present a great threat to win this race, with Cindric starting in the second position while Logano will start in the fourth spot. Cindric is third in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings.
This is a great NASCAR event, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ambetter Health 400 Odds
Ryan Blaney: +900
Joey Logano: +1000
Kyle Busch: +1200
Austin Cindric: +1200
Brad Keselowski: +1600
Denny Hamlin: +1600
Kyle Larson: +1600
Chase Elliott: +1600
William Byron: +1700
Christopher Bell: +1700
Bubba Wallace: +1800
Chris Buescher: +2000
Daniel Suarez: +2000