How to Watch All-Star Celebrity Game: Live Stream 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, TV Channel
The All-Star Celebrity Game will kick off NBA All-Star Weekend at Oakland Arena on Friday, February 14th, featuring some of the biggest celebrities and former NBA players.
WATCH: All-Star Celebrity Game Live | Stream free on Fubo
Team Bonds, coached by Barry Bonds and 2 Chainz, will be looking for a big performance from former NBA All-Star Baron Davis. Davis returns to the Bay trying to put on a show in front of the fans he used to play in front of on a nightly basis in the early 2000s. Kai Cenat always talks a bigger game than his stature and will have to prove on the court that he can back it up.
Jerry Rice and Khaby Lane will coach team Rice and have another former Warrior on their team. Matt Barnes, the co-host of All the Smoke, will look to prove he still has some game left in the tank. Two-time Celebrity Game MVP Terrell Ownes makes his return to the event after dominating the competition in 2008 and 2009. Druski will also be on Team Rice, and hopefully, we will get a one-on-one matchup between him and Cenat.
This is a great NBA All-Star Weekend matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: All-Star Celebrity Game Live | Stream free on Fubo
All-Star Celebrity Game
- Date: Friday, February 14th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)