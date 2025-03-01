How to Watch Alabama vs Tennessee: Live Stream NCAA College Basketball, TV Channel, Odds
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, March 1st, at the Food City Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Alabama is second in the SEC with a 12-3 conference record and 23-5 record overall. They are the sixth ranked team in the country and have followed their first back-to-back losses of the season with big wins over ranked opponents in Kentucky and Mississippi State. Mark Sears carries the scoring load and has scored 86 points over the Crimson Tide's last three games. Sears is averaging 19 points per game this year.
Chaz Lanier leads the number five ranked Volunteers into this matchup. In his first year with Tennessee after transferring in during the offseason, Lanier is scoring nearly 18 points per game, and has his team in contention for one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. They have a 23-5 record overall and are two games behind Alabama for second in the SEC.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama (+150) vs Tennessee (-175)
Spread: TEN -3.5
O/U: 158.5