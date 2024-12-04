How to Watch Alabama vs North Carolina: Live Stream NCAA Basketball, TV Channel
By Kilty Cleary
Two college basketball powerhouses collide as Alabama visits North Carolina in a marquee non-conference matchup at the Dean Smith Center on Wednesday night.
The Crimson Tide brings their high-octane offense to Chapel Hill to face the Tar Heels in what promises to be an exciting clash between two teams with championship aspirations.
How to Watch #10 Alabama vs. #20 North Carolina:
- Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC
- Channel: ESPN
Alabama enters this contest with a dynamic 6-2 record after suffering a two-point setback to Oregon on November 30th. The Crimson Tide's offense has been explosive, averaging 88.6 points per game while playing at one of the fastest tempos in college basketball. Mark Sears leads the team in scoring, averaging 16 points, although he’s yet to find his 3-point shooting touch, averaging just 28.8% from beyond the arc.
North Carolina comes into this matchup on a two-game losing streak, putting their record at a mediocre 4-3. The Tar Heels can score with the best in the nation, averaging 89.7 points, but they are the owners of the 340th-ranked defense, allowing 80.1 points. Senior guard RJ Davis has been outstanding, leading the team with 18.4 points per game, with junior guard Seth Trimble averaging 16.1.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama Crimson Tide vs North Carolina Tar Heels (-1.5)
O/U: 176.5
