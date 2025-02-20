How to Watch Alabama vs Missouri: Live Stream College Basketball, TV Channel, Odds
The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday, February 19th, at Mizzou Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: Alabama vs Missouri Live | Stream free on Fubo
Alabama had won seven games in a row before losing to number-one-ranked Auburn 94-85. Mark Sears scored 18 in the loss and is averaging 17.8 points per game this season. Look for a big night from the senior guard in this one. It has been three games since he has scored at least 20 points, which he has done in over half of the Crimson Tide games this season.
The Tigers will look to inch closer to Alabama in the SEC standings with a win. They are currently only two games back from the Crimson Tide and three games back from Auburn in first place. Missouri has won two in a row over Oklahoma and Georgia as they look to make it three straight wins against conference foes. Tamar Bates leads the team with 13.4 points per game.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers
- Date: Wednesday, February 19th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama (-110) vs Missouri (-110)
Spread: OFF
O/U: 169.5