How to watch Alabama vs Mercer on ESPN+ today, live streaming info
By Kilty Cleary
The Mercer Bears (9-1) roll into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to take on the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2). Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and this matchup has all the makings of an entertaining clash between an FBS underdog with momentum and an SEC powerhouse flexing its muscles.
WATCH: No. 9 Alabama vs. Mercer Live | Stream on ESPN+
The Bears are on fire, riding a three-game winning streak and bringing a 9-1 record to Tuscaloosa. Last week, Mercer shut out VMI 34-0 in a defensive clinic, their defense was downright stingy, allowing just 111 total yards (53 passing, 58 rushing). Quarterback Whitt Newbauer has been the steady hand guiding this offense, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns while adding 42 rushing yards in their latest victory.
Meanwhile, Alabama is coming off back-to-back wins over ranked teams, and they’re looking as dominant as ever. Last week’s 42-13 smackdown of LSU was a statement game, with QB Jalen Milroe putting on a clinic. Milroe passed for a modest 109 yards but torched LSU’s defense with his legs, rushing for 185 yards and four touchdowns.
WATCH: No. 9 Alabama vs. Mercer Live | Stream on ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama vs. Mercer (41.5)
O/U: 58.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.