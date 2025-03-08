How to Watch Alabama vs Auburn: Live Stream SEC NCAA College Basketball, TV Channel, Odds
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Auburn Tigers
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, March 8th, at Neville Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
With only one game remaining on the regular season schedule for Alabama and Auburn, the Tigers have locked up the top seed in the SEC Conference Tournament. The Crimson Tide has also been one of the top teams in the conference all season long, and will finish somewhere between second and fourth in the SEC depending on the outcome of this game.
Alabama is looking to build momentum as they enter tournament season, and if they can pull off the upset, it will give them a lot of confidence as March Madness gets under way. Mark Sears has been the catalyst for the Crimson Tide averaging nearly 20 points per game.
Auburn will likely end up as one of the top seeds heading into the NCAA Tournament, but they still have to take care of some business to ensure they get the top spot. Johni Broome has been fantastic during his senior season averaging 18 points and over ten rebounds per game.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama: +280
Auburn: -360
Spread: AUB -8.5
O/U: 177.5