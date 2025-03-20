How to Watch Alabama State vs Auburn Round of 64: Live Stream March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV Channel, Odds
Round of 64: Alabama State Hornets vs Auburn Tigers
- Date: Thursday, March 20th
- Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
The Alabama State Hornets will face the Auburn Tigers on Thursday, March 20th, at Rupp Arena in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 as March Madness is upon us.
No. 16 seed Alabama State has already won over the hearts of some college basketball fans after winning their First Four game over St. Francis 70-68. The Hornets are making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament and will look to pull off the unthinkable. Only two No. 16 seeds have advanced during March Madness, but Alabama State has gained a little momentum by winning seven games in a row.
No. 1 seed Auburn was the best team in college basketball for much of the season, and their 15-3 conference record was the best in the SEC, which was arguably the toughest conference in the NCAA this year. They slipped up in the SEC Tournament semifinal, losing to a tough Tennessee team, but they will look to bounce back with a deep run during March Madness. Johni Broome is a big-time player for the Tigers, averaging just under 19 points per game this season to go along with 10.6 rebounds.
This is a great Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama State: OFF
Auburn: OFF
Spread: AUB -32.5
O/U: 149.5