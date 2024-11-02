How to watch Air Force vs Army on Saturday, kickoff time, live stream
Catch all the college football action on Saturday between Air Force and Army.
By Kilty Cleary
The undefeated No. 21 Army Black Knights are set to host the Air Force Falcons in a classic rivalry game at Michie Stadium this Saturday. Kickoff is at noon ET, and fans can catch all the action live on CBS and fuboTV.
The Black Knights enter this game fresh off a decisive 45-28 victory over the East Carolina Pirates, while Air Force has had a tough season, sitting at 1-6 after a recent 21-13 loss to Colorado State.
This is always a close game between these two and you won't want to miss it.
WATCH: Air Force vs. #21 Army Live | Stream free on Fubo
Air Force vs. #21 Army
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Air Force vs. #21 Army (-18.5)
O/U: 38.5
