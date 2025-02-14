How to Watch Adelaide: Live Stream LIV Golf, TV Channel, Odds
LIV Golf Adelaide kicks off on Thursday, February 14th, and runs until Saturday, February 16th, featuring many of the top golfers in the world at The Grange Golf Club in Australia.
The LIV Golf season started last week in Riyadh and is now moving its way to Australia for the second event of the year. Adrian Meronk won at Riyadh as a big underdog, taking down the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau. Rahm is always a contender in LIV events and enters as the favorite to take home the top prize. He finished second last week, two shots behind Meronk.
Koepka will be looking to bounce back in this tournament after tying for 33rd in last week's event. His two over-par on day one put him in a challenging situation to fight back from. Adelaide is known as a course that brings out enthusiastic fans, so it should be a great environment this week.
This is a great event for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
LIV Golf Adelaide
- Date: Thursday, February 14th - Saturday, February 16th
- TV Channel: FS1
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
