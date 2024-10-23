The Big Lead

How to watch 76ers vs Bucks, free live stream, time, TV channel

Catch NBA regular season action between the Bucks and 76ers on Wednesday night.

By Kilty Cleary

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers will tip off their 2024-25 NBA seasons on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Last year, Milwaukee dominated the series, going 3-0 against Philadelphia.

WATCH: 76ers vs Bucks Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Bucks, coming off a strong regular season with a 49-33 record that placed them third in the Eastern Conference, saw their playoff hopes dashed early with a first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Meanwhile, the 76ers finished seventh in the East with a 47-35 record. Their postseason also ended in disappointment, falling 4-2 to the New York Knicks in the first round.

This will be a great night of NBA basketball, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Date: Wednesday, October 23
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-4.5)

O/U: 222.5

