How to watch 76ers vs Bucks, free live stream, time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers will tip off their 2024-25 NBA seasons on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Last year, Milwaukee dominated the series, going 3-0 against Philadelphia.
The Bucks, coming off a strong regular season with a 49-33 record that placed them third in the Eastern Conference, saw their playoff hopes dashed early with a first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers in six games.
Meanwhile, the 76ers finished seventh in the East with a 47-35 record. Their postseason also ended in disappointment, falling 4-2 to the New York Knicks in the first round.
This will be a great night of NBA basketball, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Date: Wednesday, October 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-4.5)
O/U: 222.5
