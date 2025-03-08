How to Watch 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships: Live Stream NCAA College Wrestling, TV Channel, Schedule
2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships
- Date: Saturday, March 8th - Sunday, March 9th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Big Ten Wrestling Championships Live | Stream on Fubo
The 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships will start on Saturday, March 8th and conclude on Sunday, March 9th at Northwestern University.
Many of the best wrestlers in the nation come out of the Big Ten, and the conference is known to host the deepest and most talented class of wrestling athletes. A Big Ten school has won the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championship every year dating back until 2006, with Penn State winning each of the past three titles. Iowa, Ohio State and Minnesota have also been crowned champions during the Big Ten's dominant stretch.
Penn State has a trio of Mitchell Mesenbrink, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, who are all the top competitors in their division. They have the chance to sweep the first three weight classes for the Nittany Lions. Mesenbrink in particular is one of the athletes to watch this weekend and is looking to win his second consecutive Big Ten Championship. Stephen Buchanan from Iowa and Gable Steveson from Minnesota are some of the other top competitors.
This is a great college wrestling championship event, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Big Ten Wrestling Championships Schedule
Saturday, March 8, 11am ET
Session I (First Round, Quarterfinals, Wrestlebacks)
Saturday, March 8, 6 p.m. ET
Session II (Consolation Matches, Wrestlebacks)
Saturday, March 8, 8 p.m. ET
Session II (Semifinals)
Sunday, March 9, 1 p.m. ET
Session III (Consolation Semifinals, 7th-Place Matches)
Sunday, March 9, 5:30 p.m. ET
Session IV (1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches)