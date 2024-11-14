How to stream Greece vs England on Thursday, UEFA Nations, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
England is set to take on Greece in what’s shaping up to be a revenge-fueled thriller at the Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis in Athens this Thursday.
After a shock 2-1 defeat at Wembley last month — capped by a heart-stopping 94th-minute winner from Vangelis Pavlidis — the Three Lions are back with a score to settle in their penultimate League B Group 2 UEFA Nations League clash.
England, riding high with the likes of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice, found themselves on the wrong side of a last-minute gut punch from the Blues and Whites. The sting of that defeat is still fresh, and if you think the Three Lions have moved on, think again. With Thursday’s matchup looming, expect England to hit the pitch with fire in their eyes and an all-or-nothing attitude.
On the other hand, Greece is on cloud nine, having already taken down one of the biggest names in European football on their home turf. With a home crowd ready to turn up the heat, they’ll be eager to repeat their Wembley magic and show that their win wasn’t a one-time wonder. Pavlidis, who sank English hearts last time, is surely the man to watch.
How to Watch Greece vs. England:
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 14
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Live stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Nations League Lineups
Greece possible starting lineup:
Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Siopis, Mantalos; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis
England possible starting lineup:
Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Guehi, Lewis; Gomes, Gallagher; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Greece (+260) vs. England (+110)
O/U: 2.5
