How to stream France vs Israel on Thursday, UEFA Nations, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
France is ready to turn up the heat this Thursday at the Stade de France as they face Israel, aiming to secure their spot at the top of League A Group 2 in the UEFA Nations League. Les Bleus are bringing big momentum back home after a 4-1 victory over Israel in Budapest last month, where Eduardo Camavinga, Christopher Nkunku, Matteo Guendouzi, and Bradley Barcola all found the back of the net.
How to Watch France vs Israel:
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus
- Live stream: fubo (watch for free)
That away game was a masterclass, with each goal showcasing the depth and versatility of France’s lineup. Camavinga’s rocket kicked things off, and from then on, the French attack flowed like a work of art. Nkunku and Guendouzi displayed their midfield magic, while Barcola’s finish sealed the deal in true French fashion. Now, with the roar of the home crowd behind them, they’re looking to put on another show-stopping performance and keep their spot at the top.
For Israel, it’s an uphill battle, but they’ll be looking to shake things up and take advantage of any gaps. Facing a star-studded lineup on French soil is no small feat, but with their pride on the line, don’t count them out from trying to make a splash.
Nations League Lineups
France possible starting lineup:
Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Camavinga; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Kolo Muani
Israel possible starting lineup:
Peretz; Dasa, Feingold, Nachimas; Abada, Kanichowsky, Abu Fani, Haziza; Gloukh, Gandelman; Baribo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
France (-900) vs. Israel (+2000)
O/U: 3.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.