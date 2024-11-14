How to stream Belgium vs Italy on Thursday, UEFA Nations, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
It’s crunch time in the UEFA Nations League as Italy prepares to face Belgium this Thursday, and the stakes are high. With one point all that’s needed for Italy to punch their ticket to the Nations League quarter-finals, the Azzurri are bringing their A-game to Stade Roi Baudouin.
Meanwhile, the Belgian Red Devils are in “do-or-die” mode, sitting on just four points in League A Group 2 and needing a victory to keep their hopes alive.
All Italy needs now is a draw, but don’t think for a second they’ll be holding back. Italy thrives on precision and control, and with a solid defense, they’ll look to play it smart while keeping Belgium’s key players in check.
For Belgium, it’s simple: they need to go all out for a win. With attacking powerhouses and plenty of flair, expect them to throw everything forward, especially with a home crowd roaring them on.
So, will Italy get that final point they need, or can Belgium pull off a big win and keep their Nations League dreams alive? Buckle up for Thursday, because it’s going to be a thriller.
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live stream: fubo (watch for free)
Nations League Lineups
Belgium possible starting lineup:
Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Mangala, Onana; Lukebakio, Trossard, Bakayoko; Lukaku
Italy possible starting lineup:
Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Frattesi, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Barella; Retegui
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Belgium (+155) vs. Italy (+175)
O/U: 2.5
