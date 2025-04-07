How to Buy UConn Huskies Women's National Championship Merchandise: NCAA Tournament Shirts, Hats, Hoodies
The UConn Huskies successfully returned to the promised land, winning their ninth national championship under legendary head coach Geno Auriemma. Their win over the defending champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, solidified them as the best team in women's college basketball this season for the first time since 2016.
No one was more emotional at the conclusion of the game than the Huskies' star player Paige Bueckers. After fighting her way back from a career-threatening knee injury a couple of seasons ago, the former National Player of the Year has cemented herself on the Mount Rushmore of UConn women's players.
BUY UCONN HUSKIES CHAMPIONSHIP MERCHANDISE
Bueckers finished off her college career by scoring 40 points in the Sweet 16, 31 in the Elite Eight, and another 33 over her team's final two wins. She averaged nearly 25 points per game during the NCAA Tournament. She is projected to be the number one pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Help celebrate this historic accomplishment with officially licensed UConn Huskies national championship gear. Fanatics has you covered for all of your NCAA Tournament needs. Click on any of the images or links to secure your order.
BUY UCONN HUSKIES CHAMPIONSHIP MERCHANDISE
BUY UCONN HUSKIES CHAMPIONSHIP MERCHANDISE
BUY UCONN HUSKIES CHAMPIONSHIP MERCHANDISE