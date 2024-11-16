How to buy the all New 2024-25 City Edition jerseys for NBA teams on Fanatics
The wait is over! Every NBA team has finally officially released their City Edition jerseys for this year's NBA season. NBA fans around the world can rejoice, and they can also get their very own jersey from their favorite team or player today.
While several teams had released their City Edition uniforms in the days and weeks prior, the NBA officially launched the jerseys leaguewide on Thursday, November 14. The City Edition uniforms have been around since 2017, and each team releases new jerseys each NBA season. These uniforms represent what makes each program unique and the stories behind their home city. They show “the stories, history, and heritage that make each franchise unique.”
The first team to use the City Edition jerseys on the court will be the Utah Jazz, who will wear them on the night of their release. when they play the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, and Sacramento Kings will be second when they wear their City jerseys for the first time on Saturday, November 16th.
