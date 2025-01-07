How to Buy Kristin Juszczyk's Off Season Buffalo Bills gear
After gaining a ton of recognition for designing an outfit worn by Taylor Swift last season, Kristin Juszczyk has turned her popularity as a designer into a partnership with the NFL and Fanatics. She is back with the latest releases from her collection Off Season, which features a number of different teams and players from around the league.
The Buffalo Bills are one of the teams included in this initial drop, which features Josh Allen and Keon Coleman.
The launch primarily focuses on the puffer design that Juszczyk has turned to for custom pieces in the past and includes NFL player puffer vests, puffer long coats, and puffer jackets.
"Off Season was created to redefine fan apparel by bringing a fresh vision to the world of sports-inspired fashion, merging the energy of game day with unparalleled quality and design. Off Season is hard at work to bring elevated designs to every fan across all leagues, so watch this space."
For anyone looking to capitalize on the latest trends while also showing support for your favorite teams and players, this is the band for you. Make sure to check out the latest from the "Off Season" collection by clicking on any of the links or images.