Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans in week 18 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, January 5th.
The Texans have locked up a playoff spot and likely will not play many of their starters in this game in order to rest up for a playoff run. Houston has not looked great recently, and C.J. Stroud has had a much more difficult time during his second year in the NFL. He has thrown 19 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
The Titans will have one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it might be in their best interest to lose this game. However, they will be facing a team with little motivation to pick up a win, and the players on the field will be giving it their all. Tony Pollard has gone over 1,000 rushing yards this year and will look to add to his total.
This is a great Week 18 matchup
Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texans (+105) vs Titans (-125)
Spread: TEN -2
O/U: 36.5