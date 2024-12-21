Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Houston Texans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in week 16 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, December 21st.
The Texans have won three of their last four games and are pretty locked into the fourth seed in the AFC. Joe Mixon has been outstanding this season in his first year in Houston, but he got slightly banged up during their win over Miami. He needs 90 more yards to pass the 1,000-yard mark.
Kansas City has been the villain of the NFL this year. After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, they once again have the best record in the league and will look to three-peat. Patrick Mahomes rolled his ankle in their last game but has practiced all week and appears to be good to go.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Saturday, December 21st
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Houston Texans (+150) vs Kansas City Chiefs (-175)
Spread: KC -3.5
O/U: 42.5