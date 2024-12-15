Gonzaga vs UConn: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the UConn Huskies on Saturday, December 14th, at Madison Square Garden in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Bulldogs are the seventh-ranked team in the country despite having had two losses during the season. Both times they have been defeated came in overtime to good programs—their last game against Kentucky and three games ago against West Virginia. Look for a bounce-back performance.
UConn has been great this season other than a three-game stretch where they lost to Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton consecutively. Aside from that poor run, they are undefeated. A win against top-ranked opponents like Gonzaga will give them a lot of confidence moving forward.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs UConn Huskies
- Date: Saturday, December 14th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Gonzaga (-162) vs UConn
Spread: GNZG -3.5
O/U: 152