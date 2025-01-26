Fulham vs Manchester United Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, possible lineups
Fulham will face Manchester United in this Premiere League action on Sunday, January 26th, at Craven Cottage.
Alex Iwobi has seven goals and three assists on the season for Fulham, leading his club to an 8-9-5 record. Their 33 points put them right in the middle of the pack in the standings, but they could move up to as high as eighth with a couple of good matches in a row. Manchester City has underperformed, and their ten losses and -5 goal differential have them placed in the bottom half of the English Premier League standings. Amad has had a solid season leading the team with six goals and six assists.
Potential Starting Lineups
Fulham:
Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Traore; Jimenez
Manchester United:
Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Diallo, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
Fulham vs Manchester United
- Date: Sunday, January 26th
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network (4K)
- TV Channel: USA Network (4K)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Fulham: +130
Manchester United: +205
Draw: +240
O/U: 2.5 (O -130) (U EVEN)