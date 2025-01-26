The Big Lead

Fulham vs Manchester United Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, possible lineups

Catch all the action between Fulham and Manchester United in the Premier League live on Sunday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Fulham will face Manchester United in this Premiere League action on Sunday, January 26th, at Craven Cottage.

Alex Iwobi has seven goals and three assists on the season for Fulham, leading his club to an 8-9-5 record. Their 33 points put them right in the middle of the pack in the standings, but they could move up to as high as eighth with a couple of good matches in a row. Manchester City has underperformed, and their ten losses and -5 goal differential have them placed in the bottom half of the English Premier League standings. Amad has had a solid season leading the team with six goals and six assists.

Potential Starting Lineups

Fulham:
Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Traore; Jimenez

Manchester United:
Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Diallo, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Fulham vs Manchester United

  • Date: Sunday, January 26th
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network (4K)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Fulham: +130

Manchester United: +205

Draw: +240

O/U: 2.5 (O -130) (U EVEN)

