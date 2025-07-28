From buyout to breakout? Deandre Ayton gets fresh start with Lakers
Deandre Ayton has officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, marking one of the biggest value additions of the NBA offseason.
The former No. 1 overall pick joins the Lakers after finalizing a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton has agreed to a two-year, $16.6 million contract with Los Angeles and is set to earn a combined $34 million for the 2025-26 season between the remainder of his Portland buyout and his new Lakers deal.
Ayton brings much-needed size, rebounding, and scoring to the Lakers' frontcourt. He averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds last season on 56.6% shooting, and has previously posted 20+ point, 12-rebound seasons early in his career.
While consistency and motor have sometimes been questioned, the hope is that a fresh start in LA, with championship expectations and a supportive system, will help unlock his full potential.without the long-term risk or hefty price tag.
In terms of fit, Ayton is a strong pick-and-roll partner and one of the league’s most efficient rollers, second only to Anthony Davis over the last five seasons. That makes him an ideal lob threat and interior presence in a Luka-led offense.
Ayton and Dončić, the No. 1 and No. 3 picks in the 2018 NBA Draft, have maintained a connection since entering the league together, and many believe Dončić played a proactive role in bringing Ayton to Los Angeles.
While some may see Ayton as a short-term rental trying to rebuild his value, the Lakers could view this as an audition. If Ayton performs well in LA, there's a path to him becoming part of the long-term core. For now, he fills a crucial need at a bargain price, a win in today’s tight salary cap environment.
For a team juggling the final stretch of LeBron James’ career while possibly preparing for the Luka Dončić era, these moves reflect a balance between win-now urgency and long-term planning. Ayton’s arrival would be a strong step in both directions.
For now, Ayton’s official signing is a clear win, a high-upside, low-risk deal that upgrades the roster and could end up being one of the savviest moves of the summer.
