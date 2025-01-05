Free Live Stream New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The New York Knicks will face the Chicago Bulls in this NBA matchup at the United Center on Saturday, January 4th.
WATCH: Knicks vs Bulls Live | Stream free on Fubo
The combination of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns running the offense in New York is working out well. Brunson is averaging just over 25 points per game, and Towns sits right behind him at 24.7 points per game while leading the league in rebounds. They are a tough dup to stop and a big reason why the Knicks are 24-11.
The Bulls could be looking to move some of the players as the NBA deadline approaches. Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic are having solid seasons for Chicago averaging over 20 points per game. Both of the Bulls' top scorers are shooting over 50 percent from the field, which may increase their value on the market.
This is a great basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls
- Date: Saturday, January 4th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, Chicago Sports Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Knicks (-230) vs Bulls (+195)
Spread: NY -6.5
O/U: 239.5