Former Temple guard Hysier Miller under federal investigation for alleged point shaving
Former Temple guard Hysier Miller is the subject of a Federal investigation, as authorities allege he engaged in point shaving during his time with the Owls, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel and David Purdum.
According to the report, Miller bet on his own games and knowingly manipulated the outcome of games he participated in.
The investigation began around Temple's March 7 game against UAB. The Blazers opened as a two-point favorite against the Owls, but on the day of the game, the line moved to UAB being an eight-point favorite. Such significant movement on a betting line is incredibly rare on a gameday, barring a late-developing injury or suspension.
Thomas Gable, the head of the sportsbook at The Borgata casino in Las Vegas, told ESPN that he started moving the line after a number of limit bets, or the maximum bets allowed for a single event, were placed on UAB that day. Gable said he'd expected to see news of an injury or suspension, but was surprised to note that the bets on the Blazers continued to come in even after the line had been moved. The Borgata and several other casinos stopped taking bets on the game as a result, and alerted authorities to the unusual activity.
UAB ultimately won that game, 100-72, and Miller scored eight points on 3-of-9 shooting with three turnovers.
Bookmakers then noticed that the same accounts who were placing bets on UAB to win that game had wagered on multiple other Owls games during the 2023-24 season, with a particular focus on bets on first half scores and the results of the first half of games.
Temple had a down year last year, going 12-19 in the regular season, but made a surprise run to the American Athletic Conference title game, where they lost to UAB. Miller was a key contributor to that run, averaging 27.8 points per game, well above his season marks of 15.8 points and four assists.
He transferred to Virginia Tech this offseason, but was dismissed by the Hokies late last month due to "circumstances prior to his enrollment at Virginia Tech," according to the report.
"Hysier Miller has overcome more adversity in his 22 years than most people face in their lifetime," Miller's attorney said in a statement to ESPN, "He will meet and overcome whatever obstacles lay ahead."
Temple spokesperson Steve Orbanek told ESPN that the school was "aware of the deeply concerning allegations of sports wagering last season," and that while they had not been contacted by investigators, they would "cooperate fully should we be contacted."