Florida vs Kentucky: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Florida Gators will face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, January 4th, at Rupp Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Florida has a perfect 13-0 record on the season and is led by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. In his second year with the Gators, he is averaging 17.2 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from three. In their last win, he only missed one shot, scoring 12 points and dishing out seven assists.
The Wildcats followed up a loss to Ohio State with an 88-54 win over Brown. Ten different players scored for Kentucky in the win, and four players reached at least 13 points. They enter as the tenth-ranked team in the country and will look to climb up the rankings with a win.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Florida Gators vs Kentucky Wildcats
- Date: Saturday, January 4th
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Florida (+135) vs Kentucky (-155)
Spread: UK -3.5
O/U: 166.5