Figure Skating U.S. Championships free live stream: Men's+Women's Free Skate+Dance, TV channel, time, how to watch
The figure skating U.S. Championships will take place live on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 24th through the 26th, featuring the women's free skate, men's free skate, and free dance competitions at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
WATCH: Figure Skating U.S. Championships Live | Stream on FuboTV for free
The best figure skaters in the United States will be on display in this championship event as the athletes continue their preparation for the Winter Olympics in 2026. Events like this could make or break a career, and the pressure will be on to perform at the highest level.
Friday, January 24
Championship Rhythm Dance | 4:19-6:38 p.m.
Championship Women's Free Skate | 6:53-9:52 p.m.
Saturday, January 25
Championship Men's Short Program Groups 1 and 2 | 9:58-11:34 a.m.
Championship Free Dance Groups 1 and 2 | 11:50 a.m.-1:21 p.m.
Championship Men's Short Program Group 3 | 1:36-2:23 p.m.
Championship Free Dance Group 3 | 2:38-3:23 p.m.
Championship Pairs Free Skate | 6:35-8:52 p.m.
Sunday, January 26
Championship Men's Free Skate | 1:47-4:51 p.m.
Prevagen Skating Spectacular | 7-9:30 p.m.
This is a great event for any figure skating fan, and you will not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Figure Skating U.S. Championships Live | Stream on FuboTV for free
Figure Skating U.S. Championships
- Date: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 24th, 25th, and 26th
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (watch now for free)